Hull FC 32 Salford 18: Connor inspires Hull to convincing win

Hull started the Super 8s by beating Salford 32-18 at the KCOM Stadium to keep alive their hopes of a play-off place.

This was a game between two sides who experienced contrasting fortunes in the Challenge Cup semi-finals last weekend, and two tries from Carlos Tuimavave and a stand-out show from Jake Connor helped Hull over the line.

Salford, who were beaten by Wigan five days earlier to see their cup hopes dashed, opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Manu Vatuvei had only been in the country a couple of days before the semi-final, but he scored his first try in the Super 8s when Hull switched off defensively on their right side.

The lead lasted barely five minutes. Following a penalty, Albert Kelly made amends for knocking on when trying to catch the opening kick-off, easing his way through the Red Devils defence.

Connor’s conversion gave cup finalists Hull a 6-4 lead and it got better for Hull in their next set when Connor, despite taking a blow to the face, provided the try assist for Tuimavave to slide over.

Niall Evalds scored a superb solo try teasing Jamie Shaul and Tuimavave one way then the other and the visitors restored parity when Robert Lui powered his way over the line. Lui took over the goal-kicking duties from Carney and duly added the extras.

When Craig Kopczak hauled down Albert Kelly with the Hull man in possession of the ball, it gave Connor the chance to level the score at half-time.

Hull regained the lead when Connor’s kick was timed perfectly for Fetuli Talanoa to climb high, gather the ball and ground it. Connor was highly influential for Hull and he found a way over the line shortly after Talanoa’s try. And from in front of the posts, his right boot made it 26-14 before Connor’s third try assist allowed Tuimavave over before Vatuvei’s consolation.