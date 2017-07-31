Hull FC go in search of the double after sealing Wembley return

Marc Sneyd believes Hull FC have learned from the mistakes of last year and can now make a concerted effort to claim a Challenge Cup and Super League double.

The scrum-half was man-of-the-match as the holders destroyed Leeds Rhinos 43-24 in Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final at a sold-out Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster.

They now hope to repeat their Wembley success when they face Wigan Warriors on August 26.

However, last season, Hull saw their hold on top spot slip in the aftermath of that glory and lost four of their remaining five games including a Super League semi-final at Wigan.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too tough to get up for the Super 8s,” said Sneyd, with fourth-placed FC starting at home to his former club Salford Red Devils on Friday.

“We let ourselves down last year with the way the Eights went, especially after Wembley.

“So, it’s a big factor we will be looking at: kicking on from this and looking for momentum for the Eights.”

One of Sneyd’s many devilish kicks helped set up Chris Green’s try on the stroke of half-time that sent them in 18-12 ahead.

He said: “It did help us but I won’t be the only one to say it – there wasn’t a point in the game when I thought we were ever going to lose it. We were in control. We kicked well and defended very well on the back of our kicking game.

“So, we were delighted with the way everything went and to get back to Wembley, two years on the bounce.

“We are doing it the hard way (beating three Super League sides) and no-one can say we don’t deserve to be there again.”

The way Sneyd took control in the second period and ruthlessly – apart from once – took their chances, it would be no surprise if they repeated their famous win of 12 months ago.

The former Castleford half-back, who slotted all seven conversions and a drop goal, once more defied his critics and he said: “I always seem to be doing that.

“No one is ever satisfied. I just played my game like I do every week and everything has gone well.”