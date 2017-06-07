Hull FC legend Arthur Bunting dies

ARTHUR BUNTING – regarded by many as Hull FC’s greatest-ever coach – has died, the club announced on Wednesday morning.

Bunting guided the Airlie Birds to just about every trophy and major final available between 1978 and 1985 and was at the helm of the world record-breaking season that saw Hull win every one of their 26 league games in 1978-79, a record which has never been equalled or bettered since.

Under his leadership, the club also won the Yorkshire Cup three times, the John Player Trophy, the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy and, famously, the Challenge Cup in 1981-82, when they beat Widnes in a replay at Elland Road.

Hull FC’s executive director, James Clark said: “This is a very sad day for everyone connected with the club as we lose one of the finest people to ever be associated with Hull FC.

“His record as a coach speaks for itself, unprecedented success and deservedly recognised as the man responsible for overseeing a golden era in the club’s history.

“However, for all those who knew him around the club, his close friends and former team mates, he is remembered as the perfect gentleman, kind and supportive, and a genuine rugby league fan with a brilliant sense of humour. He had a smile for everyone.

“His love for the sport and the club was infectious, whilst his humility and modesty for a man of such stature in our history was admirable and perhaps it never truly hit home how respected and adored he still is today.”

The club will be paying tribute to Arthur at their upcoming games against Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers.