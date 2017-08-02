Hull FC’s Jamie Shaul eyes Challenge Cup final revenge

JAMIE SHAUL is relishing the chance to banish the painful memories of four years ago when Hull FC face Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup final.

The Airlie Birds full-back was a try-scoring hero when Hull finally won at Wembley in last season’s Ladbrokes showpiece, but he was also there in totally different circumstances in 2013.

Shaul had just broken into Hull’s first-team that year and started in the No 1 jersey.

But the East Yorkshire club were abysmal as they fell 16-0 against Wigan, continuing their wretched record as they produced an eighth successive failed attempt to win at the famous venue.

“Looking back, 2013 was just a bad day at the office for us,” recalled Shaul.

“It wasn’t us that day. Not us at all. We wanted to get Wigan in the final again this time so it was good to see they won on Sunday.

“Hopefully, now we can go put a few wrongs right.”

If Hull can repeat Saturday’s semi-final performance against Leeds Rhinos, when they won 43-24, few would back against them when it comes to facing the Super League champions on August 26.

It was arguably as well as Hull have played all season and Shaul, 25, said: “For some reason we seem to step up in big games.

“Marc Sneyd led from the front, we got on the back of his kicking game and he was exceptional.

“Fair credit to him. We’re ecstatic about getting there again and, hopefully, lifting it again.”

Shaul’s try proved decisive when they beat Warrington Wolves in last year’s final and he came up with a telling moment on Saturday, too, his 90m effort killing any hope of a Leeds comeback.

That said, he did receive light criticism from coach Lee Radford as it appeared hefty prop Mitch Garbutt might overhaul him in the race for the line.

“It looked like I was a bit stuck in the mud,” admitted Shaul.

“I just picked up their kick and saw a little gap so just went for it.

“I was just happy to get to the tryline as I was a bit tired then.

“I was getting a bit nervous that he might catch me, but, luckily, I got there.

“It couldn’t have happened any better, though, in front of the Hull fans there right in the corner.

“It’s a special club to be at. I have always supported them through my childhood so playing in these big games is a dream come true.”