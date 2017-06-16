Hull FC’s Marc Sneyd in contention for surprise Challenge Cup return

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford admits he will need some “honest” discussions with those he leaves out of their Challenge Cup quarter-final having revealed Marc Sneyd could make a shock return to action.

The holders host the Super League leaders Castleford Tigers in Sunday’s televised clash hoping to be boosted by the availability of a raft of players.

Radford – who has taken Frenchman Hakim Miloudi on trial – says Man of Steel Danny Houghton, captain Gareth Ellis and England prop Scott Taylor are all in the running while Mark Minichiello and Chris Green are expected to be recalled, too.

However, influential scrum-half Sneyd might also feature after making good progress with a foot injury that has sidelined him for the last three games.

Jake Connor has stood in ably, though, for the 26-year-old, who won the Lance Todd Trophy in Hull’s Wembley win last season and also helped Castleford reach the final in 2014.

The Airlie Birds have won their last two matches despite being depleted and Radford said: “With Marc we’ll just have to wait and see, but there might be a chance.

“The inflammation in his foot has gone down and the pain that he was getting from running has also reduced massively.

“We’re glad that we’ve gone down the route that we have done instead of putting him through an operation, which would have ended his season.

“With some blokes coming back from injury, I’ll have to have some honest discussions with players who’ll miss out.

“But I’ve just got to select my team by going off my gut instinct.

“The blokes that have come in to replace the injured players have made my job a lot harder, but it’s actually a pleasing selection headache to have.

“Apart from the very start of the season, it’s probably the only time I’ve had this luxury.”