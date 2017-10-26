Hull FC star signs new deal

Hull FC star utility back Jake Connor has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of 2020.

Connor, who’s just completed his first season with the Black and Whites, joined from Huddersfield Giants ahead of 2017.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign with the Airlie Birds, making 31 appearances, scoring 11 tries, assisting 16 and kicking 32 goals in all competitions.

Connor said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal with the club. It’s a great club and they’ve treated me well since I came here. It was a no-brainer of a decision for me.

“As soon as my agent spoke to me about it I was really happy to sign straight away and I’m glad I’ve got my future tied down for a few more years.

“I feel as though I’ve had a good year and it’s probably been the best of my career so far, but I know there’s still room for improvement going forward.

“The club is really moving forward now and going places and we’re a top four team now and I can’t wait to get going again in 2018.”

He was part of Hull’s Challenge Cup final success back in August, coming off the bench in the 18-14 Wembley triumph over Wigan Warriors.

Connor, who’s featured at full-back, in the centres and in the halves throughout 2017 for Hull, bagged his first career hat-trick in the Super 8s victory against Castleford Tigers.