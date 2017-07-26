Hull FC to take on Wigan Down Under in historic fixture

Have your say

WIGAN WARRIORS and Hull FC will make history by taking a Super League game to Australia.

The Warriors, who are the reigning champions, and Hull will play each other in Wollongong, Sydney, on Saturday, February 10.

The ground-breaking match will be one game into the 2018 Super League season and become the first league fixture to be held outside Europe.

The clubs will also play fixtures against South Sydney and St George Illawarra as part of their three-match tour.

