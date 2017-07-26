Search

Hull FC to take on Wigan Down Under in historic fixture

Masi Matonga breaks in to the arms of Lewis Tierney and Taulima Tautai. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
WIGAN WARRIORS and Hull FC will make history by taking a Super League game to Australia.

The Warriors, who are the reigning champions, and Hull will play each other in Wollongong, Sydney, on Saturday, February 10.

The ground-breaking match will be one game into the 2018 Super League season and become the first league fixture to be held outside Europe.

The clubs will also play fixtures against South Sydney and St George Illawarra as part of their three-match tour.

