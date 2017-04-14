Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: Scott Taylor desperate to return to fray for Airlie Birds

IT is not often the durable Scott Taylor misses a game for Hull FC so it is no surprise he is itching to get back into action against Leeds Rhinos today.

The England prop sat out last week’s 54-18 home defeat to Salford Red Devils due to a quad injury suffered in the previous week’s 22-22 draw at Warrington.

Lee Radford

However, he returns for this Good Friday meeting as the Airlie Birds, who had gone five matches unbeaten before being vanquished by his former side Salford, look for an immediate response.

Taylor, 26, said: “I’m definitely desperate to get straight back in.

“I don’t miss many games. I think I only missed one for Hull last year and that was St Helens in the match after the Challenge Cup final win which was a rest not injury.

“The way the injury panned out, if it’d been a Grand Final last week I’d probably have played but it wasn’t and I didn’t want to make it worse.

Tom Briscoe

“If I got a tear I could have been off for four weeks so it was not worth it.

“Seeing the boys lose like that, though… I hate watching from the stands and it was a nightmare seeing that.

“But it is what it is. The lads who came in gave it a dig while fair play to Salford.

“I don’t want to be watching another game from the stands, though.”

Hull should be further strengthened by the return of captain Gareth Ellis and prolific half-back Albert Kelly as they contemplate their first Easter in 10 years without facing derby rivals Hull KR.

“That will be strange,” admitted Taylor, who started his career with the Robins.

“It’s a big loss (after Rovers’ relegation). It’s a game I absolutely love playing in but Leeds are a great team and they did the double on us last year, the only team to do so.

“We definitely owe them one and we need to step up against them as they’ve won here for the last few years now, too.

“It’s a big match for us either way and they’re playing well so it is going to be a tough game.”

Indeed, Leeds have won each of their last six meetings with Hull, including four successive victories at the KCOM Stadium.

The last time FC defeated their Yorkshire rivals was a 24-19 home win in September, 2014.

Coach Lee Radford said: “You need no motivation to get up for Leeds.

“They’re a big club and a really successful one; we know how tough it will be.”