Hull FC v Salford Red Devils: Radford seeking a repeat of semi-final adventure

HULL FC coach Lee Radford has reminded his double-chasing squad of how Super 8s games are essentially worth double points.

Fresh from reaching Wembley with an impressive Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leeds Rhinos, the Airlie Birds begin their assault on Old Trafford tonight.

Hull FC's head coach Lee Radford

They host Salford Red Devils – who lost to Wigan Warriors in the other semi – and Radford conceded: “We want a solid start to our Eights campaign.

“It’s going to be a tough occasion as they’ll be stinging a little from their performance on Sunday and want a response.

“But it’s very much about us performing well. The form that St Helens, Huddersfield and Wigan have found has condensed the gap at the top of the table quite significantly and while it’s an old cliché every game in the Eights is a four-pointer.

“Not only are you gaining two points but you are taking away two from the opposition as well.”

To hit the heights of Saturday would be very difficult. We’ve seen sporadic glimpses of how well we can play through the season but the key ultimately of how you’ll be judged is whether you can turn that on in big games. Lee Radford

Hull will strengthen their hold on third if they prosper but they must do so without scrum-half Marc Sneyd, Mark Minichiello and Josh Bowden who all suffered injuries versus Leeds.

“Hopefully all three will be one week injuries and there’s nothing too severe there,” explained Radford, with the holders facing Wigan at Wembley on August 26.

“I don’t think we have the luxury to make wholesale changes but those three are genuinely not fit for selection so it was an easy decision to make some changes Friday.

“Jake (Connor) has played at half on five or six occasions now and it’s another big opportunity for him. We are confident in what Jake can do and he’s a real talented footballer so hopefully we’ll see that against Salford.”

Hull won praise aplenty for their 43-24 destruction of Leeds with many believing they could challenge leaders Castleford Tigers for the title if they repeat such form in the weeks ahead.

Radford said: “Because of the atmosphere and occasion, there’s only two games bigger than last Saturday’s and that’s the Grand Final and Challenge Cup final.

“To hit the heights of Saturday would be very difficult.

“We’ve seen sporadic glimpses of how well we can play through the season but the key ultimately of how you’ll be judged is whether you can turn that on in big games. Making sure we can match that and get beyond that performance is the focus for everybody in the coming weeks.”