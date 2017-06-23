Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity: Josh Bowden targeting top finish for Airlie Birds

HULL FC prop Josh Bowden insists his side will not start thinking about a Wembley return just yet – as their Super League bid is more important.

He helped the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup holders set up a semi-final against Leeds Rhinos with Sunday’s excellent 32-24 success over favourites Castleford Tigers.

However, that meeting is not for another five weeks, during which time Hull – who sit in fourth place and who lost the League Leaders’ Shield on the last night of last season – face some significant league fixtures.

“We’ve got one straight away against Wakefield on Friday,” said Bowden, ahead of tonight’s game at KCOM Stadium against opponents who are just one point and one place behind them.

“They’ve been in form so we have to be on our best there with no holding back now. It’s the business end of the year and we have to get some points racked up.”

Wakefield’s seven-match winning run came to an end when they lost narrowly at home to Leeds and were then knocked out of the Challenge Cup 30-6 at second-placed Salford Red Devils last Thursday.

However, they will be well primed for this evening’s game, having had three days extra turnaround. Hull – looking for a fourth straight win – also played in sweltering conditions on Sunday.

Bowden, 25, conceded: “Definitely, it will be tough after that.

“It’s been a bit more of a recovery week for us – more video stuff, more sessions inside – but we’ve done our homework on them.

“It’s a big game in terms of the top four. We spoke about that in the beginning of the year.

“We want to be in that top four at the end, if not top, so we’re well on our way and Friday night we have chance to kick on again.”

Bowden, who helped beat Warrington Wolves in last year’s famous Wembley victory, was in fine form against Castleford, the Super League leaders who saw their eight-game winning run ruined by impressive Hull.

“It was a gutsy victory against Castleford,” said the Beverley-born front-row.

“Obviously, we knew what to expect from them; they are a really good good-ball team.

“Our plan was to close those edges down off the back of the inside and I thought we did that excellently, so credit to everyone.

“Leeds is a tough draw but when you get to Wembley sometimes you have to do it tough like we did last year so we’re not complaining about it.

“We play them in a couple of weeks at their place so we’ll have a little scout then.”