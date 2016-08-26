Hull FC v Warrington Wolves: Joe Westerman sleeps well after all-clear

Joe Westerman will be aiming to complete some unfinished business after getting the all-clear to play in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final.

The Castleford-born loose forward was in the Hull team that lost 16-0 to Wigan at Wembley in 2013 and so will be aiming to make amends with his new club Warrington at the expense of his old team-mates.

However, Westerman was forced to endure an anxious few days after an ankle injury sustained in the Wolves’ 14-11 Super League win over Castleford last Saturday threatened to wreck his ever-present record with Tony Smith’s men.

“It was horrible,” Westerman said pitchside following Warrington’s final training session at Wembley yesterday afternoon. “My head was in bits all weekend, I didn’t sleep much.

“But I had a fitness test (Thursday) and it was fine. I’d not done much all week, just to make sure I’d be able to run on Thursday.

“There is no better feeling than to get through the session and feel good.

“Thursday night was the best sleep I’ve had in a week. I slept like a baby knowing I’m fine to play.

“The next little bit is to finish the dream and win it.

“Losing three years ago was terrible and the Hull lads will be feeling the same. As a group we’re confident.”