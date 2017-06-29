Key duo give Hull FC timely boost for trip to Castleford Tigers

INFLUENTIAL Australian duo Albert Kelly and Mark Minichiello are back in the Hull FC squad for tomorrow’s highly-anticipated top-of-the-table match at Super League leaders Castleford Tigers.

Prolific half-back Kelly, who has scored 17 tries in 18 games this term, and the veteran second-row were rested in last Friday’s 40-18 win over Wakefield Trinity in readiness for their trip to Wheldon Road.

Second-placed Hull will narrow the gap at the top to five points if they ruin Tigers’ 100 per cent home record.

They are without injured winger Steve Michaels, though, so Mahe Founa is expected to switch out wide with Jake Connor or Josh Griffin coming in at centre.

Castleford welcome back captain Michael Shenton after a knee complaint kept him out of the win at Leeds Rhinos but Greg Minikin is missing.

Castleford’s home game against Salford Red Devils – due to take place on Sunday, July 16 – will now be played on Friday, July 14 (8pm) for a Sky Sports live broadcast.

Elsewhere, Warrington Wolves’ former Australia international Kurt Gidley, 35, has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The classy full-back/half-back is halfway through the second of two 12-month deals, having previously been a one-club man in the NRL with hometown Newcastle Knights.