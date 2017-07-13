Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - Star performers now need to shine for Airlie Birds

HULL FC coach Lee Radford has demanded his X-Factor players show their true credentials after admitting being flummoxed by his side’s poor recent record against Leeds Rhinos.

Meeting at Headingley tonight, Leeds are seeking an eighth successive win against derby rivals they last fell to in 2014.

It is a worry for Hull and not only because they have also lost their previous two matches against top-four rivals Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils.

Radford’s side, remember, are due to play Rhinos in a Challenge Cup semi-final in just over a fortnight’s time so the holders must improve their wretched record soon if they are to return to Wembley and defend their title.

“Our track record against them is shocking,” he admitted, having also been a Hull player when they lost 11 succesive games against the Rhinos between 2007 and 2012.

“It is a tough game and if we play anything like we have in the last three weeks we will struggle. I watched Leeds play at Salford on Sunday and they were at a different level to their opponents.

“We really need our X-Factor big-name players to turn it on for us on Friday. If I knew why it was we struggle against Leeds I’d change it straight away.

“We’ve worked before previous fixtures on trying to prevent the tempo they get with the ball and allowing them to generate that ruck speed they thrive on but we’ve still not managed it. They’re certainly not my favourite team.”

One of those X-Factor players Radford refers to is Albert Kelly, the prolific Australian half-back who injured his calf in last Friday’s 19-12 loss at St Helens.

He said: “It’s nothing too serious and he’s trained with us this week. But we have to make a decision about whether we run the risk with him for this game or decide to go with Jake (Connor).”

Regardless of who plays, Radford accepts FC must win and avoid a third straight defeat having also fallen 24-22 at Castleford.

If they do that, they will narrow the gap to second-placed Leeds to just a solitary point heading into next week’s final regular game against Huddersfield Giants.

However, if the East Yorkshire club fail, they may be ousted from fourth by Wakefield Trinity and lose the bonus of an extra home match in the Super 8s.

Radford conceded: “We need to start winning some games whether it’s against Leeds or whoever.

“Just look at that league table. More importantly, we need to start performing. We haven’t been doing that well lately.”