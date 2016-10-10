Scott Taylor and Luke Gale force their way into Wayne Bennett’s first England squad

ENGLAND coach Wayne Bennett believes his much-anticipated first squad is good enough “to stand up” to the world’s best.

The Australian, who took over from Steve McNamara in February, has picked 24 players for the one-off rugby league Test against France and imminent Four Nations.

There are well-earned call-ups for the uncapped duo of Hull FC prop Scott Taylor and Castleford Tigers scrum-half Luke Gale plus two other untried players – St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival.

The squad includes 15 from last year’s International Series win against the world’s top-ranked team New Zealand and – thankfully, in many eyes – none of the Australian-born NRL players Brisbane Broncos chief Bennett was rumoured to be interested in.

Warrington Wolves’ former Castleford No 9 Daryl Clark and Stefan Ratchford, South Sydney prop George Burgess, Wigan Warriors centre Dan Sarginson and Widnes Vikings’ stand-off Kevin Brown return after missing selection in previous years.

Souths’ Sam Burgess is also back three years after last appearing for England in the 2013 World Cup semi-final.

Four players – Wigan’s Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Tomkins, Dom Manfredi and Warrington’s Ben Currie – have not been considered because of injury.

Given loose-forward O’Loughlin is out, England will need a new captain with former Bradford Bulls star Sam Burgess – after his ill-fated dalliance with rugby union – and James Graham likely candidates.

Notable exclusions include 2015 ‘Man of Steel’ Zak Hardaker, the transfer-listed Leeds Rhinos full-back, and experienced hooker James Roby, who both featured in all three Tests against the Kiwis 12 months ago.

“There’s been a lot of competition for places this year,” admitted Bennett. “The players picked are the ones we believe will stand up to the test of the competing nations.

“There’s some serious talent in this English side and that’s testament to the England programme, the clubs they play for and the players’ attitude in wanting to do their best each week.

“To have Sam Burgess back is not just a boost for England but the international game.

“Having worked with him in the past, he’s a great bloke to have around and by your shoulder on the field.”

England face France in Avignon on Saturday, October 22 before a Four Nations opener against the Kiwis at Huddersfield a week later.

Taylor interview: Page 19