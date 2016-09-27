Shaul has his sights on Grand Final, not England

Jamie Shaul insists he has not thought about potentially being drafted into England’s Four Nations squad given his only concern is helping Hull FC reach Old Trafford.

The dynamic full-back continued his fine campaign on Monday by being named in the Super League Dream Team for the first time.

Hull's Jamie Shaul.

His inclusion was announced just hours after Wigan Warriors confirmed Sam Tomkins, their England N0 1, would miss Friday’s semi-final between the sides and also this autumn international series due to a foot injury.

Uncapped Shaul, 24, has scored 16 tries in 31 games this season, including the crucial match-winning effort in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Granted, Man of Steel Zak Hardaker, just returned to Leeds Rhinos from a loan spell at Penrith Panthers, is favourite to take the role he held in the series win over New Zealand last year.

But Shaul could gain a place in the 24-man squad with Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford another contender.

“Someone told me about him (Tomkins) getting injured just before I got to the awards,” he said. “It (England) had not crossed my mind, I’d not even thought about it, and unless I do get that call then I won’t even think about it.

“We’ve a huge game at Wigan, just the sort of game you want to play in. We weren’t at the races against Warrington last week and didn’t do ourselves justice.”

Hull lost the chance to claim the League Leaders’ Shield by losing 23-6 at home to Warrington, who duly took top spot.

It was a third defeat in four games for the Black and Whites since winning at Wembley and Shaul conceded it is a concern.

“They out-enthused us and that was a bit worrying,” he added. “We need to turn up with as much energy as we can this Friday and be bouncing and buzzing at Wigan.”