St Helens v Hull FC: Lee Radford argues against overhaul of Super 8s

Lee Radford admitted risking defeat by allowing Hull FC players requiring surgery to be immediately fixed up in 2015 – as, in reality, the poor alternative of Super 8s action was such a non-entity.

The subject of Super League’s format is once more under discussion with speculation the current system – only in its third season – is looking ready to be scrapped.

I’ve been at both ends of it as I’ve also been in the Eights with nothing to play for. That was hard. It was tough; you were trying to manufacture energy. Lee Radford

Granted, Hull were challenging for top spot last year and duly reached the semi-finals.

However, the campaign before they finished seventh after the regular 23-round season and had no chance of actually competing for Old Trafford resulting in a series of lacklustre fixtures.

Asked about the format, though, Radford believes it only needs minor adaptions, not a major overhaul or complete disbandment. Ahead of tonight’s game at St Helens, when Hull could replace Salford Red Devils in second, he said: “I do like the format.

“I’ve been at both ends of it as I’ve also been in the Eights with nothing to play for. That was hard. It was tough; you were trying to manufacture energy.

“The professional in you wants to win those games no doubt. But, if I’m being honest, anyone needing an operation I sent for an operation as the focus was for next year; we were safe and couldn’t make the four. “That’s not right. Could it be tweaked? Yes. Do I like it? Yes.”

Hull clearly have plenty to play for this season as they look to go one better than last term and reach Old Trafford for the first time since 2006.

They were edged out 24-22 at leaders Castleford Tigers last week and are seeking an immediate response especially given Saints embarrassed them 45-0 when they last met at Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

“It’s been spoken about,” said Radford, referring to that game.

“We were miles away for long periods; they were red-hot but we were dire. It was Justin Holbrook’s first game as coach. As a player you don’t know too much about him, he doesn’t know much about him.

“You want to go impress and from one to 17 they probably did. That isn’t the case this time around.”