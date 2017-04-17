Super League: Wins for Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC - Castleford, Wakefield, Huddersfield beaten

Five Yorkshire clubs were in action in Super League on Easter Monday. Here’s a round-up.

Wakefield Trinity 10 Wigan 16

A late try from in-form rookie winger Liam Marshall enabled Wigan to erase the memory of their humiliating 62-0 rout as they ground out a 16-10 victory over tenacious Wakefield at the Beaumont Legal Stadium.

The Warriors were never behind but they led only 12-10 at half-time and needed a ninth try in his seven appearance from Marshall to finally see off Chris Chester’s men and complete another Easter clean sweep.

It was certainly a far cry from the embarrassment of their previous visit to Belle Vue, when they were without 10 senior players through injury and illness, but Trinity fans still gave their players a standing ovation at the end.

Leigh 10 Hull FC 24

Leigh suffered their fifth consecutive Betfred Super League defeat at the hands of a Hull FC side who had lost their previous two.

Inspired by half-backs Albery Kelly and Marc Sneyd, Hull scored three tries in quick succession during a devastating 11-minute first-half spell to take a grip on the game.

Centre Carlos Tuimavave scored twice as Hull FC produced the perfect response after conceding more than 50 points in their last two games against Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos.

Leading 18-0 after half an hour, Hull rarely looked in danger against a Leigh side ravaged by injuries.

Leeds Rhinos 42 Widnes 22

Kallum Watkins scored 22 points with two tries and seven goals but Leeds were forced to withstand a fierce second-half fightback to complete a perfect Easter with a 42-22 victory over struggling Widnes.

The Rhinos, who won 52-24 at Hull on Good Friday, ran in five first-half tries to lead 30-6 at the break but three unanswered scores from the Vikings set up a tense finale.

Leeds’ sixth win in their last seven games ensured that they stay hard on the heels of Betfred Super League leaders Castleford, albeit the Tigers have a game in hand.

Widnes, still with just one win in their first 10 games, remain rooted to the foot of the table.

St Helens 26 Castleford Tigers 22

St Helens produced a stunning performance to pull off a well deserved 26-22 victory over Super League leaders Castleford.

Saints delivered a fine first-half display before holding off a spirited Tigers fightback to hand stand-in boss Jamahl Lolesi his first win since Keiron Cunningham’s departure.

Matty Fleming, Luke Douglas and Mark Percival all crossed as the hosts took a 20-8 lead into the interval, while Regan Grace’s try with 12 minutes left proved decisive.

Greg Eden and Ben Roberts both touched down twice for Castleford, who suffered only their second defeat of the campaign.

Warrington Wolves 26 Huddersfield Giants 24

Warrington’s Super League revival continued as they claimed their third successive win after hanging on for a dramatic hard-fought victory over Huddersfield Giants.

The resurgent Wolves are unbeaten in their last four games now and moved out of the bottom two of Super League and leapfrogged the Giants as a result of the 26-24 success.

Warrington trailed 20-16 on the hour at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but two tries in three minutes from Rhys Evans and Toby King looked to have settled a tense encounter.

In a dramatic finale, Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary crossed in the corner as the hooter sounded - but Danny Brough was inches wide with his touchline conversion attempt in a bid to claim a draw.