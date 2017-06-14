‘Taste of success’ convinces trio to sign Hull FC deals

HULL FC head coach Lee Radford has expressed his delight at retaining three key members of his squad for 2018.

Former South Sydney winger Fetuli Talanoa has signed a new one-year deal as has the versatile Danny Washbrook, now in his second spell with his hometown club having joined from Wakefield Trinity last term.

Both helped Hull win the Challenge Cup in 2016 while a third – utility player Jordan Thompson – has put pen to paper on a fresh two-year deal taking the former Castleford Tigers player to the end of 2019.

Radford said: “It’s really pleasing to see all of them stay with the club.

“They’ve all had big influences in their time here and are all in their prime at the moment or heading into it. Having tasted success last year, I’ve no doubt they will be hungry for more.

“Fetuli was one of my first signings, Jordan was here my first year and I played with Danny so know what to expect from him.”

The Airlie Birds have also taken a France Under 23s international on trial with a view to earning a contract.

Elsewhere, Super League clubs met yesterday and decided not to make any decisions over potential changes to the competition’s structure until the end of the season.

Some matters up for discussion were possibly awarding the League Leaders’ Shield at the end of the regular season, resetting or adjusting of the points totals ahead of the Super 8s and Thursday night television games starting earlier.

Meanwhile, Geoff Toovey has finally been confirmed as Bradford Bulls head coach – the Australian having needed to wait five months to take official control due to visa issues.