Top-two still on for ‘excited’ boss Radford

HULL FC head coach Lee Radford believes his side can chase down a top-two Super 8s finish – but they must end their recent poor form against St Helens to do so.

Third-placed Airlie Birds head over to Saints, who are fourth and two points behind, for arguably the tie of the round tonight.

Fetuli Talanoa

Hull are in fine form with three successive wins which not only bodes well for their Challenge Cup defence in a fortnight’s time but also hopes of a first Grand Final appearance since 2006.

However, Saints are in excellent fettle, too, having last week become the first side since Hull in April to defeat leaders Castleford, a fifth win in six games.

They also vanquished FC 45-0 at Magic Weekend in May and won 19-12 at Langtree Park last month. Radford admitted: “Everybody in the squad knows the importance of this game. It’s one I am really excited about.

“We’ve not beaten them in the last two, while taking them very close last time and hopefully we can reverse that now. A win helps us break away and we could give ourselves some real space on a couple of the teams below us.

“That would be a great luxury to have at the back end of the season. A home semi would be fantastic and we’ve still got (second-placed) Leeds to play so one of our aspirations is to catch them.”

Tonga winger Fetuli Talanoa and former Castleford utility man Jordan Thompson both make their 100th appearance for Hull.

“Fetuli has been a really good signing, arguably one of my best,” said Radford. “For him to hit the milestone is really pleasing; in his 100 games I can’t think of too many bad ones that spring to mind. Jordan has been great and it’d be nice to celebrate the milestone with a result.”