Video - Challenge Cup Final: We’re primed and ready for action, says Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis

THE Challenge Cup is now less than 24 hours away and Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis says his side are readied for action.

The Airlie Birds went against recent practice by actually having a training session on the Wembley pitch during the traditional Captain’s Run.

Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis during the Captain's Run at Wembley Stadium on Friday. Picture: Adam Davy/PA.

They take on Warrington Wolves tomorrow and Ellis believes the mood is set for the Super League leaders as they seek to complete the first part of a treble.

“I think it’s been building for a few weeks,” said the ex-England second-row.

“We always had a job to do in Super League but ever since we won that game against Wigan underneath everyone’s been excited about the Challenge Cup and why not I suppose.

“It’s one of the biggest games in the careers of most people and I can tell even in the hotel there’s an extra spring in the step of the players.

“Everyone’s excited. As you get older you appreciate the game and moments like this.

“The anticipation keeps building. Hopefully we can come out on the right end of the result.”

Ellis had praise for Josh Bowden, too, the Beverley-born prop who has secured a place on the bench for Hull amid fierce competition.

“It’s been great for Josh and deservedly so,” he said.

“He’s been probably a key player. I’ve spoken about players who have come in (new signings) this year but there’s also a few who needed to step up and establish themselves as Super League players.

“He’s certainly done that and been outstanding.”