VIDEO: Challenge Cup holders Hull FC are on a double mission this time

SINCE his arrival at the end of 2014, Mark Minichiello believes Hull FC have evolved markedly and it should, therefore, be no surprise that they are now consistently challenging for honours.

The Australian second-row delivered a typically powerful display as they defeated Super League leaders Castleford Tigers 32-24 in Sunday’s epic Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Hull FC's Scott Taylor celebrates after the Challenge Cup quarter-final win against Castleford. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

That means the holders are just 80 minutes away from another appearance at Wembley, Minichiello having helped them famously win the Cup against Warrington Wolves last August.

Furthermore, they are well set in Super League, just a point adrift of second-placed Salford Red Devils, and still have captain Gareth Ellis and half-back Marc Sneyd to return from injury.

For all that they are desperate to retain the Cup, Lee Radford’s side are similarly keen to win a maiden Grand Final, too, in 2017.

Asked about the club’s evolution since joining from Gold Coast Titans, Minichiello admitted: “We’ve come such a long way from when I first came to where we are now.

Hull FC's Iafeta Paleaaesina and Sika Manu celebrate after the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, quarter final match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull.

“Everyone involved in the club has done an enormous job moving the culture into the right direction.

“The players had to work harder at training and we went through that period and now you’re seeing the benefits of the past two years.

“It takes a little while to change the culture of the place but I think from the top down it’s heading in the right direction and that’s something we need to keep working on and keep improving.”

The RFL yesterday confirmed Hull’s semi-final against Leeds Rhinos will be played at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday July 29 (kick-off 2.30pm) and televised live on BBC One.

Given the enormity of the tie involving two such well-backed Yorkshire clubs, there are some who think they might have undersold themselves by staging it at a venue that holds just 15,000.

Having ended Castleford’s eight-game winning run to knock out the favourites, Minichiello accepts Leeds, who sit third, will be similarly difficult opponents.

“They are another form team at the moment but they say you have to beat all the best teams to win the Cup,” he said.

“We did that last year and we’re going to have to do it again this year to go all the way. But Leeds, in a semi-final on neutral ground… I’m looking forward to it.”

Like many Antipodeans, the 35-year-old has quickly grown to appreciate the famous knockout competition especially having helped Hull end their long wait for glory at the national stadium.

“I love the Cup,” he said, with Hull returning to league action when Wakefield Trinity arrive on Friday.

“It’s a great concept – knockout footy – and you can’t help falling in love with it because of the passion the fans have for it and the players themselves.

“After winning it last year, you have more drive to go back and be successful again.

“It will probably be even more special now as we want to defend the Cup and be standing back on that great stage holding that trophy at the end.

“But there’s still a long road to go; Leeds will be extremely tough.”

Hull, of course, are one of the few sides to get the better of Castleford this season, having inflicted the Tigers’ first defeat since beating them at the KCOM Stadium in the league on April 23.

Minichiello, who signed a new 12-month deal earlier this month, said: “There’s no doubt they’re playing well. That’s why they’re sat on top.

“A lot of people were talking them up but we knew if we played the best we could and did what we needed to do we’d get the result and we did that.

“We started the game well and our outside backs were outstanding. They got us going forward, won us some rucks and then we played off the back of that.”

Salford Red Devils will play Wigan Warriors in the other semi-final at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday, July 30 (BBC Two, 2.30pm).

Meanwhile. Hull centre Nick Rawsthorne, 21, has joined Leigh Centurions on a month’s loan deal and the former Halifax player could debut against Widnes Vikings on Thursday.

Elsewhere, former England coach Steve McNamara has been confirmed as struggling Catalans Dragons’ new coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Bradford Bulls chief was granted an early release from his role as New Zealand Warriors assistant and has arrived in Perpignan to take charge against Warrington on Saturday.

McNamara, 45, said he was “honoured” and hoped to “improve the team in all areas of our performance and organisation.”

Warrington have signed New Zealand centre Peta Hiku, 24, from Penrith Panthers with immediate effect on a deal until the end of 2019.