Video: Welmbely win highlight of my career - Mark Minichiello

AUSTRALIAN Mark Minichiello described the Wembley win as the highlight of his career.

At 35, the second-row has vast experience having played more than 200 games in the NRL and represented Italy in the 2013 World Cup.

Hull FC players celebrate. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

But nothing compared to lifting the Challenge Cup after the win over Warrington Wolves - his first trophy as a professional.

“This is the highlight of my career by far; 15 years at the top level trying to achieve something like this and it’s finally come true,” said Minichiello.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and the supporters were unbelievable for us, too.

“They deserve to celebrate this - the first time Hull has won at Wembley - and hopefully the club can now go on and win many more.”

The former Gold Coast Titans star said he has rarely had to strive harder eke out a win as Hull did, coming back from 10-0 down on the hour to win 12-10 in searing conditions.

“It was a draining game,” he admitted.

“It was very hot out there and it felt like we had no energy the entire game.

“I don’t know whether it was the emotion of it, the speed of the game, the heat... it was all factored in.

“You just had to dig deep and get through it. It was one of the toughest games I’ve played in and I was out on my feet.

“It needed a special group of guys to get the job done.”

