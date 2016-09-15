Wakefield 12 Hull FC 18: Cup winners’ fatigue shows as Trinity run them close

STRUGGLING Hull FC are back to winning ways but, worryingly given their title ambitions, they limped rather than bounced there last night.

Given how tight the competition is, Lee Radford’s Challenge Cup victors will take any sort of success at this stage of the season.

Since Wembley, the long-time leaders had lost at St Helens then at home to Wigan last Friday to hand over the momentum to Warrington Wolves at the top.

Indeed, trailing 8-6 at half-time last night to a Wakefield side who had lost their previous seven games, it looked liked they would completely hand over the League Leaders’ Shield, too.

They were then pegged back level at 12-12 by gritty Trinity later on until, crucially, Mahe Fonua scored a breakaway try in the 71st minute.

However, the East Yorkshire side, looking like such a fine season was catching up with them, were far from convincing, continually riding their luck in a tired, sloppy display.

With just four minutes to go, their bedraggled defence was exposed once more, but Bill Tupou, the otherwide excellent Trinity centre, somehow dropped the pass with the line begging.

Hull were thankful, too, to the video referee Phil Bentham who, somewhat controversially, ruled out a 61st- minute effort from Tupou that would have put Chris Chester’s side ahead.

However, they held on to secure a first win in three games, maintain second spot and keep alive hopes of the treble.

Granted, they are a point behind leaders Warrington who know they will finish first – even before next Friday’s last day meeting at Hull – if they defeat third-placed Wigan this evening.

But Radford’s side have at least applied some pressure.

Wakefield were led out by Scott Anderson, playing his final home game before retiring.

He gave a suitably energetic display but it was a generally dire affair until it came alive in the closing stages.

The first half, in particular, was a low-standard, stop-start affair.

Referee Chris Campbell did not help matters with his overly officious nature, but the paucity of decent action was mainly down to the poor execution and decision-making of so many players.

You could expect that from Wakefield, but Hull’s lack of form was alarming. Even the likes of Gaz Ellis and Danny Houghton, such stalwarts this season, were making uncharacteristic, basic errors.

Ellis gifted a cheap penalty for a high tackle on former team-mate Joe Arundel, his hooker making a wayward pass that went to ground.

Another Dream Team contender Scott Taylor cheaply spilled possession coming out of his own 20 and Jamie Shaul saw possession pinched from him.

Tupou’s break from inside his own half gave the game its first highlight of note in the 14th minute. He fed Tom Johnstone, who fended off Shaul. Fetuli Talanoa finally brought Johnstone down, but was then deemed to have lain on for too long, Campbell brandishing the yellow card.

In the next set, Craig Hall lofted a crossfield kick to Joe Arundel who collected and weaved back in field for the game’s first try.

Liam Finn converted from wide out but, to their credit, the visitors did not suffer any more damage during Talanoa’s absence.

When Reece Lyne lost possession on the first tackle, Shaul eventually darted over in his familiar style, but Hall did brilliantly to hold up the full-back.

It meant when Chris Green needlessly hit Finn late in the 32nd minute, the Wakefield half-back extended their advantage to 8-0.

However, Radford’s side got a foothold in the contest straight from the restart when Steve Michaels – often the man when the chips are down – stole possession from Mika Simon.

Marc Sneyd forced a drop-out, then Hull earned a fortuitous penalty and, so, it was on the fourth successive set when Danny Washbrook, who ended his four-year stint at Trinity last season to head home to FC, angled through a flimsy tackle to cross from 15m.

Sneyd improved, but Wakefield started the second period well, forcing two drop-outs and being given a helping hand by Fonua, whose foolhardy offload 10m from his line went forward.

However, a marauding David Fifitia was held up over the goalline and then Simon agonisingly coughed up just as he charged close.

Hull took the lead for the first time, though, through Wakefield-born Jordan Thompson in the 53rd minute, the utility forward crossing for the first time since February.

But Radford’s side were so far off their normal quality that it was no surprise when Johnstone expertly finished off another fine long pass from Hall.

Then came Fonua’s stunning midfield break. He supplied Michaels who was dragged down by Hall – who else? – but a quick play-the-ball saw Fonua sneak blind to score, Sneyd converting.

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats: Jowitt; Lyne, Arundel, B Tupou, Johnstone; Hall, Finn; Anderson, Sio, Arona, Molloy, Ashurst, Harrison. Substitutes: Simon, A Tupou, Fifita, Batchelor.

Hull FC: Shaul; Michaels, Fonua, Yeaman, Talanoa; Tuimavave, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Washbrook, Ellis. Substitutes: Green, Bowden, Thompson, Paleaaesina.

Referee: Chris Campbell (Widnes)