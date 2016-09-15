Wakefield 12 HullFC 18: Game was taken from us by bad call, says Chris Chester

CHRIS CHESTER could not hide his anger after he claimed Wakefield Trinity Wildcats’s game against Hull FC was “taken away” from them by a video referee decision.

His side were 12-8 ahead when Bill Tupou thought he had crossed for a score after following up Craig Hall’s high kick that Jamie Shaul spilled.

However, video referee Phil Bentham deemed one of Wakefield’s players was offside when replays appeared to suggest otherwise.

Wakefield went on to lose 18-12 to the treble-chasing Challenge Cup winners, an eighth successive defeat and they are left still awaiting a first Super 8s victory.

“I’m very proud and for large parts of the game I thought we were the better side,” said Chester, the former Hull KR chief who won the Challenge Cup as a player with Hull in 2005.

“Defensively we were great and that’s the best we’ve defended all season.

“But we’ve had the game taken away from us from what I believe to be a poor call.

“Bill Tupou was adjudged to have been offside, but he wasn’t anywhere near offside.”

Hull coach Lee Radford had his own issues with referee Chris Campbell.

Asked about Chester’s comments, he said: “I thought their first try was a knock-on so that levelled that out.

“But there was some strange calls, not only for us but them as well.

“I will give them a call on Monday and query one or two decisions and query how 10 metres turns into 15 metres.

“There was some tough ones. We just want some consistency.”

It was Hull’s first win in three games since victory at Wembley, but it was not pretty to watch.

Radford admitted: “It was a bit of an eyesore for 80 minutes.

“I’m delighted to get the win and that’s all that matters at this time of season.

“We played really well and got nothing out of the Wigan game last week so I don’t mind playing like that and getting a scrappy win.”

Hull will hope Wigan Warriors can beat front-runners Warrington Wolves tonight to set up a winner-takes-all clash with Warrington for the League Leaders Shield at KCOM Stadium next Friday.