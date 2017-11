2018 Fixtures: Hull Kingston Rovers - Visit from Wakefield greets Robins’ return to Super League

Have your say

Hull Kingston Rovers have found out their fixtures for their return to Super League in 2018.

Here is the full list...

February

Friday 2: Wakefield Trinity H 8pm

Thursday 8: Leeds Rhinos A 7.45pm Sky

Thursday 15: Catalans Dragons H 7.45pm Sky

Friday 23: Salford Red Devils A 7.30pm

March

Thursday 1: Castleford Tigers H 7.45pm Sky

Saturday 10: Catalans Dragons A 6pm Sky

Thursday 15: Huddersfield Giants A 7.45pm Sky

Friday 23: St Helens H 8pm

Friday 30: Hull FC H TBC

April

Monday 2: Wigan Warriors A 3pm

Saturday 7: Widnes Vikings H TBC

Saturday 14: Warrington Wolves A 3pm

Sunday 29: Leeds Rhinos H 3pm

May

Sunday 6: Wakefield Trinity A 3pm

Sunday 20: Hull FC (MW) 5.30pm Sky

Friday 25: Wigan Warriors H 8pm

June

Friday 8: St Helens A 8.00pm

Saturday 17: Castleford Tigers A 3.30pm

Friday 29: Huddersfield Giants H 8pm

July

Sunday 8: Salford Red Devils H 3pm

Saturday 14: Widnes Vikings A 3pm

Friday 20: Warrington Wolves H 8pm

Friday 27: Hull FC A 8pm