Huddersfield loss could benefit Robins

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson believes Million Pound Game opponents Hull KR will have actually benefited from their agonising loss to Huddersfield Giants last week.

They fell 23-22 against rivals who secured their place in Super League at their expense.

Salford, meanwhile, had a comfortable 42-14 Qualifiers win at part-timers Batley Bulldogs to take their place in today’s sudden-death decider for the final top-flight spot.

Some would argue Salford - fresher and not as mentally damaged - are in a better place to push on and win this afternoon. But Watson said: “It was a good preparation for Hull KR being in a tight contest, so I wouldn’t say it gives us an advantage.

“The more tight games you’re in, you learn from them.

“You can fix up what you did wrong, but ultimately it comes down to the 17 players that take the field Saturday afternoon.

“With the group we’ve got we’re confident we can get the job done.”

Watson, however, has issues with the Million Pound Game and the prospect of relegation which could leave some players jobless in 2017.

“If you want to talk about our players and their livelihoods, then look at Adam Walne,” he said, about the young prop who is suspended today.

“He signed a contract four years ago when there was no promotion and relegation, so he got a house with a mortgage, he’s getting married: what is he going to do?

“In the Premier League, you have parachute payments so you can hold players.

“But you talk about player welfare. Players who have come over from Australia - (Hull KR captain) Terry Campese is one - on the assumption they’ve got a two-year contract suddenly face the prospect of being sent home with nothing. Is that right?”