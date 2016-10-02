Hudgell at the crossroads as he calls for unity

HULL KR chairman Neil Hudgell is understood to be considering his position after the club’s shock relegation from Super League.

Barely 12 months after playing a Challenge Cup final, the stunned East Yorkshire club were demoted after Saturday’s 19-18 Golden Point defeat to Salford in the ‘Million Pound Game’.

They led 18-10 with just 96 seconds remaining but, incredulously. saw Salford score two late tries and then strike the match-winning drop goal in extra-time.

With around £1m less central funding, Hudgell and his directors must decide whether the squad remains full-time in the Championship. In a message posted on social media, he said: “I am extremely proud of the dignified manner of our people in defeat. It’s what makes our proud club.

“I take full responsibility for where we currently sit and will take time for some quiet reflection while emotions run high.

“It is vital we all stick together, stand by the club and give it the best shot possible to bounce straight back in 2017.”

However, it is thought Hudgell – who has invested millions and been chairman since 2004 – is contemplating his future.

Interim head coach James Webster, due to be an assistant in 2017 with, ironically, Salford director of football Tim Sheens coming in as the chief, said: “I wouldn’t have a clue (about my future). It’s what happens with relegation and when all the funding in the top league is nowhere near the same in the second.

“Contracts are only for Super League, nothing less, and that’s the way the league want to run it.

“There’s a debate for another day about whether that’s correct but this club has 50 people walking out of this ground not knowing if they’ve got a job.”

The RFL have launched an investigation after rivals fans fought on the pitch after the final hooter.