Hull KR 18 Leigh 25: Crucial errors leave Robins facing battle to beat the drop

TEN YEARS after they were promoted, Hull KR’s Super League future will be decided by the next three – or possibly four – games.

Rovers could have gone a long way to preserving their top-flight status with a home win over Leigh Centurions and, leading 12-0 after 16 minutes, they were in a good position.

But they were unable to build on their strong start, Leigh clawed their way back into the game and, in the end, it was the Championship outfit who could begin to plan for life in the elite competition next year.

Rovers’ 25-18 defeat was their second from four matches in the Qualifiers. They are fourth in the table and one more loss would send them heading towards the ‘million-pound match’, a play-off between the fourth and fifth-placed teams for the final Super League spot.

Salford Red Devils have lost three times and are favourites to be in that game, with Huddersfield – who are currently third, two points better off – and Rovers jostling for the final automatic place in Super League.

Leeds Rhinos and Leigh both have a 100 per cent record with three rounds remaining and are almost there. Both still have part-timers Batley Bulldogs to play at home and one more win should be enough.

Leigh’s players and fans certainly celebrated as if promotion had been clinched when Martyn Ridyard landed a 78th-minute drop goal to put the game beyond Rovers.

“It puts Leigh in the box seat,” admitted Rovers coach James Webster afterwards. “They have got to win probably one game over the last three. They have got a tough run-in, but I think they probably will win another game.

“We have got to win our remaining three, two away and one at home against Huddersfield.”

Hull KR had the chance to make life much easier for themselves. Ken Sio and Josh Mantellato crossed early on and Mantellato kicked two penalties as Leigh’s discipline let them down.

The visitors were twice placed on a team warning in the opening quarter, though referee Robert Hicks kept his cards in his pockets and Rovers appeared superior in every department.

But Sam Hopkins pulled a try back, converted by Ridyard on 25 minutes and Leigh seemed the more confident team at the break. Afterwards, they hit Rovers with three tries in five minutes, though Andrew Dixon, Matty Dawson and Josh Drinkwater and two more goals from Ridyard made it 22-12.

Matty Marsh’s try, improved by Mantellato, set up a tense finish, but Ridyard sealed a deserved with for Leigh with a penalty 10 minutes from time, followed by his late drop goal.

For Webster, it was a case of what might have been. He said: “We started the game really well.

“We didn’t get beaten because of lack of effort or anything like that; we made some crucial errors, especially after half-time. We kicked the ball out on the full after half-time and then we didn’t touch the ball, we had one other set, for 15 minutes.

“That was with having no subs left. We had a stretch of people out.

“We just weren’t good enough defensively in that period and Leigh got on a roll.

“We always knew they’d have a purple patch, they had it and they hurt us.”

Sio (facial injury) and Robbie Mulhern (cheekbone) needed hospital treatment after the game and James Greenwood left the ground with a knee in a brace. Rovers had gone into the match without half-back Albert Kelly, who was suspended by the club after returning late from a trip home to Australia.

He and his agent are set for talks with the club this week, when – according to head of rugby Jamie Peacock – Rovers will reinforce what they expect from one of their star players.

Webster declined to comment on Kelly, but Leigh coach Neil Jukes admitted his absence was a boost to the visitors. Jukes was delighted with a gritty win, after admitting he feared his men would be blown away early on.

Leigh play host to Huddersfield on Saturday when a win would virtually guarantee promotion, but the coach insisted: “It is a massive result, but nowhere near job done, the lads know that. We have got a huge challenge next week.”

Hull Kingston Rovers: Cockayne, Sio, Minns, Thornley, Mantellato, Marsh, Blair, Tilse, Lunt, Allgood, Greenwood, Clarkson, Walker. Substitutes: Mulhern, Larroyer, Donaldson, Lawler.

Leigh Centurions: McNally, Higson, Worthington, Brown, Dawson, Ridyard, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Weston, Maitua, Tickle, Paterson. Substitutes: Hood, Hansen, Dixon, Hopkins.

Referee: R Hicks (Oldham).