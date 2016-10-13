Hull KR handed further triple boost | Junior Moors sticks with Castleford Tigers

RELEGATED Hull Kingston Rovers have secured another three players for 2017 after veteran full-back Ben Cockayne, vice-captain Chris Clarkson and highly-rated young forward George Lawler all agreed to stay with them in the Championship.

Having made their first signing in the shape of Wakefield Trinity Wildcats prop Nick Scruton on Wednesday, this influential trio remaining further heartens the East Yorkshire club.

Former Leeds Rhinos back-row Clarkson had two years left on his deal but agreed to see it out, full-back Cockayne has another season while Lawler is signed until the end of 2019.

Hull KR’s head of rugby Jamie Peacock said: “It’s been a simple process to retain the services of all three for next season.

“We wanted them to stay, they wanted to continue being a part of the club and we’re all pleased we’ve been able to keep them in our squad for 2017.”

Castleford Tigers have received a significant boost, too, after Player of the Year Junior Moors extended his stay until the end of 2019.

The powerful Samoan second-row, 30, has become a fans’ favourite following his move from Melbourne Storm giving his blockbusting carries and hard hitting in defence.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said Moors was one of the best forwards in Super League this season and added: “His ball carry and ability with his skill as a forward gives us an extra dimension in our game.”

Meanwhile, Castleford’s Tom Holmes and Will Maher, both still just 20, have joined Championship Batley Bulldogs on a season loan for 2017 while Hull FC prop Iafeta Paleaaesina, 33, has signed for Doncaster.