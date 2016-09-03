Hull KR suspend Albert Kelly for ‘breach of club discipline’

Hull Kingston Rovers were without half-back Albert Kelly for Saturday’s crucial clash with Leigh Centurions in the Qualifers after he was suspended for a breach of club discipline.

Rovers say Kelly was granted permission by the club to return to Australia for family reasons a fortnight ago, but reported back to the UK later than agreed this week.

That meant he missed important preparation for the showdown with Leigh Centurions at Lightstream Stadium, Craven Park.

Hull KR’s Head of Rugby Jamie Peacock said: “Albert’s actions have been very disappointing ahead of such a significant game and we have taken the decision as a club to suspend him with immediate effect.

“We will be speaking further with Albert and his agent over the coming week to reinforce our expectations and in the meantime we have every faith in the likes of Maurice Blair and Matty Marsh to step up and do the job.

“There will be no further comment at this stage.”