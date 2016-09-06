Jamie Peacock is back to help keep Hull KR’s heads above water

HE KNOWS it will sound like a desperate measure for a desperate time – and even his family have doubts – but Jamie Peacock insists he is right to lace up his boots once again.

The 38-year-old former England and Great Britain captain began training with Hull KR yesterday and could be in contention for Sunday’s must-win game at London Broncos in the Qualifiers.

With three rounds remaining, Hull KR are fourth in the table and on course for the ‘Million Pound Match’, a one-off shoot-out against the side finishing fifth for the final place in Super League next year.

Rovers have lost their last two fixtures, including a 25-18 setback against Championship leaders Leigh Centurions last weekend when several players – among them forwards James Greenwood and Robbie Mulhern – joined an already lengthy injury list.

Peacock was registered by Hull KR as a player before July’s transfer deadline and has been training on his own for the past six weeks. He has not played a competitive game since Leeds Rhinos’ treble-clinching Old Trafford win over Wigan Warriors last October, which was his ninth Grand Final victory.

Explaining his decision to come back, Peacock – who is Rovers’ head of rugby – said: “I’ve been happily retired for almost a year now and bowing out in last season’s Grand Final with the Rhinos was the perfect way to bring my career to an end, but the time has come for me to put my boots on again.

“Although my family don’t quite understand it, this feels like the right decision and I’m looking forward to getting back out there as quickly as possible. Physically, it may take me some time to get back up to speed, but I’ve been preparing as best I can and mentally I’m in a good place. I’m going to fully embrace the challenge and do all I can to help the team until the end of the season.”

Peacock is the most decorated and arguably most influential player in Super League’s 20-year history. His impending return has divided opinion, but he stressed: “I understand my decision will be a big talking point, but as far as I’m concerned I’m just focusing on training as hard as I can and getting back out there on the field as quickly as possible.

“I know it won’t be easy to just pick up where I left off after nearly 12 months out of the sport, but I’m determined to give it my best shot.”

Peacock, who was crowned Man of Steel in 2003 and awarded an MBE four years ago for services to the sport, made more than 500 appearances for Leeds, Bradford Bulls, Yorkshire, England and Great Britain. He will continue in his management role alongside his playing responsibilities.