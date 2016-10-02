Jamie Peacock offers to quit after Hull KR relegation

Jamie Peacock offered to resign as Hull KR’s head of rugby after the club were relegated from Super League but it was rejected by chairman Neil Hudgell.

The former England captain took up the newly-created role with the Robins at the start of the year, swapping a tracksuit for a shirt and tie after bringing his outstanding playing career to an end in the wake of Leeds’ Grand-Final triumph at Old Trafford last October.

At 38, he came out of retirement a month ago to help the injury-hit club battle against relegation and made his fourth appearance in their 19-18 defeat by Salford in Saturday’s Million-Pound Game.

“Saturday was a devastating day for me and the club,” Peacock said in a statement issued by the club. “To be in a dressing room with grown men, wives and children crying is not what sport is about.

“To be part of a club with such loyal, passionate support is very humbling and the reaction after such a defeat will stay with me for life.

“The messages from within the club and across the game made me feel very lucky to be part of the RL community.

“I gave everything I could to the club this year and came up short. I always want to be accountable for my actions in life and offered my resignation to Neil after the game. This was turned down which means I can continue my journey with this great club.”

Peacock says he will now start a “root-and-branch” overhaul in a bid to not only help the club back into Super League but turn them into a force.

“While relegation hurts, it allows the club to stop just trying to change the branches and begin a full root and branch overhaul of the rugby department, building rock solid foundations that will enable this club to rise again and become a force within the game,” he added.