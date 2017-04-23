Leigh Centurions 10 Hull Kingston Rovers 23: Coach Sheens happy as Robins down Leigh

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens was pleased with his side’s performance as the Championship leaders knocked Super League Leigh out of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Sheens said after the 23-10 fifth round victory over the Centurions: “It was a good win and we had to show a lot of courage. That’s not their best side and it wasn’t ours either but we had good support.

“It pleased me that we were never behind at any stage and that we took the opportunities that came our way.

“I’m really happy with the result and we approached the game very professionally. Everyone did their jobs.

“But we have got some stuff to learn. We have got a long way to go as a team – but it was a great win for the club and fans.

“My attitude has always been to deal with what’s in front of you – but we are only halfway through the season.”

Leigh coach Neil Jukes said: “It was a good effort and though we worked hard there was not enough quality.

“I don’t like hammering the guys publicly but everyone is accountable and that starts with me at the top of the tree.

“We are not getting enough out of some players. We can look at the players who have not played and make excuses but the 17 we picked today were good enough to win the game. We had enough ball in the second half to win a game but we were guilty of some poor last plays.”

This was a sixth successive defeat in all competitions for Leigh and Jukes added: “It’s really tough to be missing something like seven players but some of them look like their confidence is shot.

“Hull KR smelled a bit of blood on us and went for our throats.”