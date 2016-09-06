Leigh’s rise has Super League trio facing up to the drop

IT has long been mooted that the Qualifiers simply must see a Championship club earn promotion this season for the concept to gain any semblance of credibility.

Given Leigh Centurions have now almost achieved that feat following Saturday’s fine win at troubled Hull KR, it seems those wishes will, indeed, be satisfied.

However, of course, it also means that one Super League club, at least, is set to be relegated in the coming weeks, once a prospect which has suddenly crystallised into something far firmer.

With that in mind, and with the Middle Eights clubs now each having just three fixtures remaining to shape their futures, it is time to ignore the old cliché of taking ‘one game at a time’ in favour of a more long-term view.

The top three automatically claim a place in Super League for 2017 with the side that finishes fourth hosting fifth in the ‘Million Pound Game’ to decide the lucrative last spot.

Leeds Rhinos top the table, having, like second-placed Leigh, won all four games so far to amass eight points. Both have part-timers Batley Bulldogs still to play and one more win, possibly even just a point, would see them safe.

Below them, Huddersfield Giants (third) sit on six points, Hull KR (fourth) have four with London Broncos (fifth) and Salford (six) still holding just two.

At a glance, then, Salford look like the top-flight side in most danger but they have the kindest of run-ins. Having already played all three Super League rivals, all their remaining games are against Championship opponents – Featherstone (h), London (h) and Batley (a).

Ian Watson will be imploring his side to garner six points although, admittedly, that still might not be enough to save them from the ‘Million Pound Game’.

In contrast, of those under threat, Huddersfield sit highest but undoubtedly have the toughest run to come.

They head on Saturday to a Leigh side who will be looking for the win – and third Super League scalp – that confirms promotion in front of a home crowd.

That will be a significant test of Rick Stone’s Giants side who, though having three wins to their name, have only beaten second-tier opponents so far.

Huddersfield, who featured in the Super League semi-finals last year, then host fallen champions Leeds before finishing at Rovers for what could be the definitive game for both Yorkshire clubs.

Stressed Rovers fully realise they are already in an invidious position; Saturday’s defeat was a hammer blow to their hopes of securing a top-three place.

Squandering a 12-0 lead to lose 25-18 could really come back to haunt a club who have still yet to name their head coach for 2017 as their preferred option first wants to see which division they are in.

Rovers had put themselves in a position of strength by winning impressively at Salford previously but now they have to redouble their efforts once more.

They head to London Broncos on Sunday for the proverbial “must-win” game. After that, they are at Featherstone who, having lost 11-10 at Batley on Sunday, remain without a point, before that looming game with Giants.

Admittedly, London were vanquished 40-4 at Huddersfield on Friday but they are a much tougher proposition on their artificial surface where they thrashed Batley 76-16 and also caused Leeds plenty of problems before eventually falling 42-28.

Andrew Henderson’s full-time side also only lost by four points in their opening Qualifiers game at Leigh and will see Rovers as vulnerable this weekend. London, runners-up in the Championship, firmly believe they can reach the ‘Million Pound Game’ and stand just 80 minutes away from a Super League return; their game at Salford will be crucial, too, before hosting Featherstone.

No-one can begrudge Leigh a place in the elite; they have finished top in the Championship for the last three seasons, attract great crowds and have invested significantly in a star-studded playing squad.

I feel Giants will join them with Rovers hosting the ‘Million Pound Game’ against Salford or London who, by my reckoning – after a shock Broncos win at City Reds – will finish level and bring points difference into play for fifth.