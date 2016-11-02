Music to the ears: Hull KR boosted by new deal for Graeme Horne

Vice-captain Graeme Horne is staying put at Hull Kingston Rovers for the 2017 season after agreeing a one-year contract at the relegated club.

The 31-year-old back row forward registered his 100th appearance for Hull during the 2016 season and adds valuable experience to a youthful squad currently assembled by head coach Tim Sheens.

Horne, who has featured in over 250 first team games throughout his career, said: “I’m really chuffed to be staying for next season. The club means a lot to me and I had no hesitation in signing when they said they wanted to keep me.

“I missed a chunk of last season with a slipped disc in my back and couldn’t help the club stay in Super League, so my focus now is on playing my part in taking us back up.

“The fans and sponsors have really backed the club and a lot of the squad from last season are staying here, which is great to see. We’ve got a new coach in Tim as well and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I missed out on pre-season last year as I had an operation, but I’m fit and ready to go this time and can’t wait to get back into it at training on Monday.”

Hull KR’s head of rugby Jamie Peacock added: “Graeme is a consistent and reliable performer for the club. It was important that we kept a core of experienced players within the squad to support the younger players and Graeme certainly fits into this category.

“He’s played a lot of rugby throughout his career and he’s been involved in big matches, whilst he’s also previously captained the side on multiple occasions. He’s a real leader within the group and he’s somebody who the younger players in the squad look up to and turn to for advice.

“He was a player we wanted to keep for next season and we’re delighted he also wants to be a part of our push to get back into Super League.”

