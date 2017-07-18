Mutually beneficial move sees Danny McGuire switch to ambitious Hull KR

HULL KR head coach Tim Sheens says the impressive acquisition of Leeds Rhinos captain Danny McGuire is “brilliant” for the club’s development.

The promotion-chasing Championship side have pulled off a significant coup by signing the ex-Great Britain stand-off on a two-year deal starting in 2018.

Hull KR head coach, Tim Sheen. Picture: Tony Marshall/PA Wire.

McGuire, who has won seven Grand Finals with his hometown club, will join Rovers even if they do not secure a Super League return in the weeks ahead.

The 34-year-old made the shock announcement last week that he will leave at the end of this season after spending his entire career at Headingley.

Ex-Australia coach Sheens admitted: “Danny will really add to our squad. He’s had a few clubs looking at him, but I think he liked what he heard about us and things we spoke about.

“We were totally honest regarding our situation for next year, which wasn’t an issue for him. He’s a quality player who’s still playing good football.

The ambition of the club is to hopefully get back to Super League this year. If not I will be part of the journey to try get back the year after. Danny McGuire

“He also adds a lot to the club in terms of the value he brings with the media and sponsorship, plus his experience on the field.

“It will be brilliant for our younger half-backs to have the chance to work with him.

“The spine of your team is always the most important and with Danny and Shaun Lunt in there, we’re looking pretty strong. Danny will be a big part of that; he’s got a lot to offer, but hopefully he learns something new with us as well. He thinks he will and I do too.”

McGuire will join a quartet of former Leeds team-mates at Craven Park with Chris Clarkson and Nick Scruton also there alongside Lunt, while Jamie Peacock is now head of rugby.

Danny McGuire will hook up once again with former Leeds Rhinos' team-mate, Jamie Peacock - now director of rugby at Hull KR.

He said: “As soon as I spoke to JP and Tim Sheens it seemed the right fit. Obviously Tim is experienced and the ambition of the club is to hopefully get back to Super League this year.

“If not I will be part of the journey to try get back the year after.

“Leaving Leeds it had to be something that was a challenge and exciting. That was the fit really, but I want to stress how determined I am to finish this year on a high.”

McGuire will be 35 in December, but is confident he can play another two seasons.

“My body still feels really good and I feel like I am contributing to the team,” he said.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot to give, but I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.

“I think the challenge and going out of my comfort zone will be really good for me.”