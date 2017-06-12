Robins stay on course as Bulldogs sink Lions

Hull Kingston Rovers restablished a five-point lead over second-placed Championship rivals Toulouse thanks to victory over battling Oldham.

The second-placed French side had thrashed visiting Rochdale Hornets 56-16 on Saturday night to cut Rovers’s advantage, but Tim Sheens’s side put them back at arm’s length yesterday.

Trailing 18-16 at half-time, the visitors scored six tries in total, with winger Ryan Shaw and substitute Joe Wardill scoring two each, with Shaun Lunt and Jordan Abdull also crossing and Jamie Ellis tagging four goals.

Former Batley Bulldogs half-back Scott Leatherbarrow scored a try and kicked four goals for the hosts.

For their part, Matt Diskin’s mid-table Batley picked up a seventh league win of the season, thanks to a 26-12 win away at Swinton Lions.

Batley bagged five tries, with winger Shaun Ainscough, loose forward Bradley Day, substitute Alistair Leak and centres Danny Cowling and Sam Smeaton all notching and Pat Walker booting three goals.

Dewsbury Rams remain deep in trouble after they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing London Broncos.

Substitute Apirana Pewhairangi scored a hat-trick of tries for the hosts, who led 30-0 at half-time with Keiran Dixon landing seven goals for London.

Centre James Glover and winger Gareth Potts touched down for Rams who remain second-bottom.

Broncos are third in the table, level on points with Toulouse and one ahead of Featherstone who defeated bottom side Bradford Bulls.