Terry Campese comeback could prove key for battling Hull Kingston Rovers

HULL KR captain Terry Campese has spoken of his relief at finally being able to help his relegation-threatened club on the field.

The Australian stand-off has been dogged by injuries and the Robins have clearly missed his creativity, kicking skills and leadership as they tumbled into Super League’s bottom four.

Hull Kingston Rovers' Terry Campese says 'I've been working a lot on my kicking game'. Picture by Kieran Galvin/SWpix.com

He was ruled out for the rest of the season with a persistent hamstring issue in June yet made a surprise comeback in Sunday’s crucial 58-18 Qualifiers victory at London Broncos.

It was just Campese’s sixth game this term – he missed most of last year, too, due to a knee reconstruction – but, with his poise and guile, he instantly had a telling influence.

It means if they can repeat the trick in their penultimate game of the campaign at part-timers Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, they will be ever closer to that critical top-flight survival.

“It’s a crucial part of the year and obviously we need three wins out of the last three,” said Campese. “It was good, then, to get off to a good start with that one against London.

It was just great to get through the game, though, to be honest. Hull KR captain, Terry Campese

“I think they’re a great team and they showed that in the back of the first half how they fought their way back into the match from 24-0 down.

“But credit to the boys – they stuck to it and got a good victory in the end. For me, I just want to be out there on the field, get through these next two games and, hopefully, contribute in some great team wins.

“I don’t think we’ve won two in a row all year so there’s no better time to test ourselves than in these last three.”

Campese settled straight back into the pivotal role and quickly gained confidence by setting up Thomas Minns for tries with two near identical kicks in the opening six minutes.

“I’ve been working a lot on my kicking game,” explained the former Canberra Raiders and Australia star. “I think it’s important in this day and age and obviously, with the synthetic pitch there, we didn’t want to put on the ground too much as it rolls dead. So we put them in the air and, luckily, Minnsy was there to catch them both for me.

“But my defence was a bit off and I was blowing a bit in the first half. It was just great to get through the game, though, to be honest.”

That feat alone is significant for Campese who, cruelly, came off just 40 minutes into his comeback from knee surgery at Huddersfield in March with a hamstring strain and then, on his next return in April, withdrew after only 15 minutes with a recurrence at Headingley.

“The London game had been on my radar for a little while,” he added, his latest hamstring tear coming against Wigan on June 10. “I had my goal set for Leigh but they wanted to hold me back another week.

“I’m glad they did now as I got out there and got through this game.

“We’ve got Featherstone this week –another tough pitch in another away game – so we have to make sure we prepare well for another hard one.

“But then obviously there’s the big one against Huddersfield in a couple of weeks which will be a crucial game.”

Rovers are in a three-way battle with Huddersfield and Salford Red Devils for the sanctuary of third place - the last remaining automatic spot for Super League in 2017.

They are level with Giants but have a superior points while their rivals must also play Leeds on Sunday.

Salford are two points behind Hull KR on the table and are 55 adrift in terms of points difference but have remaining fixtures against Championship sides London and Batley Bulldogs.

Whoever finishes fourth and fifth will play in the ‘Million-Pound Game’ to secure the last Super League place.

“Points difference could be massive,” said Campese, whose is contracted for next season at Craven Park but will want to prove to the club hierarchy over this definitive fortnight he can not only inspire but maintain his fitness.

“Salford got a big win as well last week so it’s coming down to the three - us, Salford and Huddersfield. That’s very tough.

“We have to make sure we prepare to hopefully get a big victory this week as well.”

On his fitness, the former New South Wales State of Origin representative said: “Yeah, I feel good.

“I’ve a few bumps and bruises and it’s pretty tough coming back on the synthetic pitch - my feet were burning a bit out there - as it was pretty hot.

“It was just good to get through.”

He also enjoyed the bizarre experience of playing alongside Jamie Peacock, the club’s head of rugby who came out of retirement to aid their depleted squad.

“It was an honour to play with such a legend,” admitted Campese.

“He’s done everything in the game. I think the boys liked having him around and the presence he’s got.

“He’s a similar character to myself - a good talker who just gets out there and leads from the front. It was great to just get a game with him.”