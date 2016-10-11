Thomas Minns commits future to relegated Hull KR but Adam Walker quits

Former Leeds centre Thomas Minns has become the latest Hull KR player to commit to the club in the Kingstone Press Championship but prop Adam Walker has angered chairman Neil Hudgell by serving his notice to quit.

Minns, who had two years left to run on his old contract, says he rejected offers from other Super League clubs by following the example of Shaun Lunt and Maurice Blair in keeping faith with the relegated club.

“I turned down offers from other Super League clubs because I feel this is the right decision at this moment in time in my career to develop me as a player,” said Minns, who was Rovers’ leading tryscorer in 2016.

“I’ve played some of my best rugby at this club and I want to continue doing that.”

Hull KR head of rugby Jamie Peacock said: “Thomas will be a tremendous asset for us in the Championship, having really excelled in the competition a couple of years ago, and it was important that we retained a quality young player such as him.

“He’s still only 22 and has plenty of development ahead of him, but he’s got tremendous experience for his age and really showed what he could do last season with regular game time.”

Meanwhile, Hudgell criticised the decision of Walker, 25, to leave the club after they stood by him earlier in the year when he appeared in court accused of child sex offences, charges which were later dismissed.

Hudgell said: “I can’t blame any player for wanting to play in Super League but in my opinion Adam is a special case and we felt he owed us a year for the support the club has given him. Instead, he was the first to head for the hills.

“It was us who sat round the table with his legal team and repeatedly defended him in the face of criticism.

“It’s a great disappointment for the club to lose Adam but we will move on.”