Yorkshire clubs feature highly in Kingstone Press League awards nominations

HULL KR, Halifax, Bradford Bulls and York City Knights all feature in nominations for the 2017 Kingstone Press Championship and League One awards.

In the Championship, Hull Kingston Rovers’ Tim Sheens is shortlisted as coach of the year, alongside Richard Marshall of Halifax, who won the award in 2015 and London Broncos’ ex-Castleford Tigers and Sheffield Eagles player Andrew Henderson, who is nominated for the second consecutive year.

The three-man shortlist for this year’s player of the year award features Hull KR Captain Shaun Lunt and teammate Chris Atkin, who started the season with Swinton Lions.

The other nominee is Mark Kheirallah of Toulouse Olympique XIII.

London Broncos’ Alex Walker, Brandon Moore of Halifax and Bradford Bulls’ James Bentley are nominated for the 2017 young player of the year award.

York City Knights’ James Ford is nominated for the League One coach of the year honour, alongside Paul Crarey (Barrow Raiders) and Whitehaven’s Carl Forster.

The League One young Player of the year shortlist features York City Knights full-back Ash Robson and half-back Liam Harris, alongside Lewis Young of Newcastle Thunder.

Toronto Wolfpack have two players nominated for League One player of the year. Hooker Bob Beswick and captain Craig Hall are shortlisted, alongside Barrow Raiders prop Joe Bullock.

The 2017 Kingstone Press Championship and League one awards shortlists in full ares:

Championship Player of the Year: Chris Atkin (Hull Kingston Rovers), Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique XIII) and Shaun Lunt (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Championship Coach of the Year: Andrew Henderson (London Broncos), Richard Marshall (Halifax RLFC) and Tim Sheens (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Championship Young Player of the Year: Alex Walker (London Broncos), Brandon Moore (Halifax RLFC) and James Bentley (Bradford Bulls),

League 1 Player of the Year: Bob Beswick (Toronto Wolfpack), Craig Hall (Toronto Wolfpack) and Joe Bullock (Barrow Raiders)

League 1 Coach of the Year: Carl Forster (Whitehaven RLFC), James Ford (York City Knights) and Paul Crarey (Barrow Raiders),

League 1 Young Player of the Year: Ash Robson (York City Knights), Lewis Young (Newcastle Thunder) and Liam Harris (York City Knights)

The winners will be announced at the 2017 Kingstone Press Championship and League One dinner in Manchester on Monday, September 18.