Hunslet Hawks boosted by Michael Haley’s decision to stick around

Experienced forward Michael Haley has signed a 12-month contract extension keeping him at Hunslet RLFC for the 2017 season.

Middleton-born Haley, 28, began his career at Leeds Rhinos and played for Doncaster, Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone Rovers before joining Hunslet in 2013.

Haley, who has made 75 appearances for the club, scoring five tries, said: “I didn’t hesitate to sign for a further year.

“I love playing at Hunslet, the fans are loud and proud, the club is a well run family club, plus all the lads are a great bunch to play with.”

Hunslet director of rugby Darren Williams said: “He is a leader on the field and he puts 100 per cent into every game when he’s out on the field in the heat of battle.”

“He’s had a good season and avoided the serious injuries that have hampered him in the past. It’s quality to have him on board for 2017.”