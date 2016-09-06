Hunslet Hawks: Hawks beat off competition to re-sign Normington

FORMER LEEDS Rhinos academy player Jake Normington has signed a 12-month contract extension, keeping him at Hunslet until the end of 2017.

The 24-year-old, who can play at centre or in the pack, originally joined Hunslet from Keighley Cougars in 2013.

He returned to his amateur club East Leeds for a spell before rejoining Hunslet at the start of this season.

Normington, who has scored one try in 23 appearances this year, said: “There was never any doubt in my mind where I wanted to play my rugby next season.

“This year has been a bit disappointing in terms of what we have achieved, but we have shown some really positive stuff as a squad.

“After speaking to the lads and seeing who was staying for next season, there was never any other option than to stay.

“To be accepted into a professional squad after playing amateur for the last few years was daunting for me, but the lads made me feel welcome from day one, and it felt like I had never been away from the semi-pro’ game.

“Add to that the incredible backroom staff and the best fans in the competition and I can’t wait to see what the next 12 months has in store for us as a club.”

Hunslet director of Rugby Darren Williams said: “Jake has been a stand-out performer since he returned to the professional game from East Leeds.

“His attitude and commitment have been first class.

“His direct running style has certainly made him a real fans’ favourite and his form has certainly made other clubs take note.

“We were keen to move quickly to secure his services for 2017 and see Jake as integral to what we want to achieve next season and beyond.

“He has enjoyed his rugby this year and has been fully focused and this contract extension is recognition of the year he has had.”