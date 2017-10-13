Hunslet sign up former England Academy half-back Tyson-Wilson from York City Knights

HUNSLET HAVE signed former England Academy and Hull half-back Harry Tyson-Wilson from York City Knights on a one-year contract.

The 20-year-old is the son of ex-Hunslet and Hull KR back-rower Rob Wilson.

A product of Hull’s academy system, he made one substitute appearance in Super League in 2014.

He had a three-game loan spell at York last season and scored three tries and 30 goals this year as Knights reached the Kingstone Press League One semi-finals.

Tyson-Wilson follows ex-Batley Bulldogs half-back Cain Southernwood and forward Duane Straugheir, signed from Sheffield Eagles, to South Leeds Stadium and said: “I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season with the lads and getting to know them.

“I want to play a part in helping the club to kick on in 2018. We are putting a good squad together and I am looking forward to playing my part in making the season a successful one for the club.

“I want to continue to improve my game and have a good season and I think I can do that under the guidance of [coach] Gary Thornton.”

Thornton said: “I’m delighted to have signed Harry for next season.

“I’ve worked with him before during my time at Doncaster, when he came on dual registration from Hull FC and he was always very professional and always willing to learn.

“He is a talented young half-back who was highly rated at Hull FC and has spent last season with York City Knights where he will have gained good experience playing in League One.

“He is tactically aware with a terrific short kicking game and will add a different dimension to our attacking options.

“Harry is a confident young man who has a big future in the game and hopefully we can give him the platform to develop and grow as a player.”

Thornton added: “We are building a really good blend of youth and experience now in our pivotal positions and both he and Joe Sanderson will flourish alongside Cain Southernwood in the halves and with Jack Lee and George Flanagan at nine.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Harry again and hopefully he will be a feature at this club for seasons to come.”