Hunslet winger Mapals handed a four-year ban for doping offence

Hunslet Hawks winger Lee Mapals has been given a four-year ban after testing positive for the use of anabolic steroids, the Rugby Football League has announced.

The 31-year-old, who was in his second spell with the Kingstone Press League 1 club, tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone and metabolites of the steroid oxymetholone following an out-of-competition test on June 16.

Mapals, who has also played for Keighley Cougars, Doncaster, York City Knights, Newcastle Thunder and Gloucestershire All Golds, during his career, has been banned by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) from all sport until July 2020.

UKAD director of operations Pat Myhill said: “Testing positive for the presence of multiple prohibited substances is a serious breach of the anti-doping rules and the spirit of sport.

“When Lee Mapals made the decision to dope, he also chose to cheat his team-mates, his opposition, his fans and his sport.

“At the same time, his actions risked not just his career, but his reputation and health.

“UKAD will always seek to impose the maximum possible sanction on any individual who decides to consciously cheat the system.

“I hope that this case acts as a deterrent to others who are considering the use of performance enhancing substances.”