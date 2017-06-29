Igbinedion moves down the road from Castleford to Featherstone

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have completed the signing of Daniel Igbinedion from Super League neighbours Castleford Tigers.

The 22-year-old joined the Tigers prior to the start of the season and has impressed during a loan spell with Dewsbury Rams.

However, after agreeing a release from Castleford, Igbinedion has put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at the LD Nutrition Stadium until the end of the current season.

The former London Broncos Academy star said: “I am really happy to be coming to Featherstone and am thankful for the opportunity the club has given me.

“The main reason I came here is because Featherstone are a competitive side, who will be going up against the big boys at the end of the season.

“I am raring to go and cannot wait to get straight into it. I am happy to play wherever Jon (Sharp) wants me to - and I will do a job.

“I am very excited for what lies ahead and am determined to show what I can do when it comes round, hopefully, to playing against full-time Super League opposition.”