Infrastructure will be Keighley’s priority

KEIGHLEY COUGARS chairman Gary Fawcett says the club havealready had 10 applicants for the head coach position but, whoever succeeds, promotion will not be his main aim in 2017.

Hull KR assistant Willie Poching is believed to be one of those in the running to succeed Paul March who, after four years at Lawkholme Lane, has not had his contract renewed following a failure to win promotion back into the Championship.

Keighley, relegated in 2014, were big pre-season favourites to go back up but, despite winning the iPro Sport Cup, finished a disappointing sixth.

Fawcett says they will now cut their cloth accordingly in 2017.

“Promotion to the Championship isn’t our number aim next season,” he said.

“Instead our aim is to put a stronger infrastructure in place under the new coach.

“We are going to change things, reduce the playing budget and try to attract younger players to the club. We will also use a new 16-19s Academy side and our reserves side to get players.

“This will drop the average age of the team and we will become a squad that can be developed over the coming seasons.”

Fawcett, who will announce the new coach early next week, added: “We’ll aim for a top-five finish in the 2017 season and then hopefully push for promotion the following season in 2018.

“Because of this, we are looking for a coach with a track record of developing youngsters through to successful first team players.

“We have already had ten applicants, including some from Australia and New Zealand. It is important to make a decision shortly so the new head coach can sign the squad he wants.”

A core of players want to stay but are awaiting the new appointment before confirming.