Keinhorst closing in on return for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos’ Jimmy Keinhorst is looking forward to finally putting his three months of injury torment behind him.

The utility player, who had started to secure himself in the left centre slot before suffering a freak hand injury at Warrington Wolves, could return against Hull FC next week.

There is a chance he could be named today in Brian McDermott’s 19-man squad for Sunday’s trip to Salford Red Devils but that might be too soon for his Super League return.

“It’s been 12 weeks since the operation,” said Keinhorst, who tore a tendon in a finger making a tackle. “To go straight into the Salford game might be a bit of a stretch so I am potentially looking at the week after against Hull.

“According to the surgeon it takes a full 12 weeks to heal. Anything before and there’s a potential of it re-rupturing.

“I have just had to take care of that, but I have been doing what I can running-wise and so on. I have been speaking to Mac (coach Brian McDermott) and there might be a possibility of going to Featherstone Rovers for a game to get match fitness, but we will see what happens.”

Leeds will be glad to see the 26-year-old back in their line-up given the problems they have faced replacing him. Liam Sutcliffe, Stevie Ward, Ash Handley and Ryan Hall have all filled in at times as well as Joel Moon, the Australian who has traditionally operated there but has largely been playing stand-off this term.

“It has been a bit of a slog, especially for something so little as my little finger,” continued Keinhorst. “It has been a bit frustrating at times with what I can do in terms of my recovery and re-hab and what I can do in the gym. “

Meanwhile, Leeds half-back Cory Aston, who has spent much of this season at Featherstone Rovers, has joined Bradford Bulls on a month’s loan.