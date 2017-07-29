Knights ready for a huge showdown with Toronto

FOURTH-PLACED York City Knights take on unbeaten leaders Toronto Wolfpack in their League 1 Super 8s opener at Bootham Crescent tomorrow knowing they have to make a mark.

Although James Ford’s side lost 64-22 win in Canada earlier this month, he is looking forward to the prospect of facing the star-studded side on home turf – especially as the club has gone to great lengths to promote the arrival of Paul Rowley’s team.

“All the games in the Super 8s will be challenging for us,” he said.

“Every team is well coached and well organised but Toronto are the best in the competition.

“They’ve won 15 out of 15 and we’re looking to be competitive ourselves on Sunday, against the best team that’s played in League 1, certainly to my knowledge.

“We’ve seen them a number of times on preview so we know what they’re about but they were better than us on the day when we played out there, they deserved the points.

“We feel we can perform considerably better than that this weekend and we’re looking forward to having another crack at them.”

Ford added: “The public of York are really getting behind the game and it’s been good to see some high-profile rugby league players backing the fixture, too.

“We just want to play our part in it; there’s no good the club promoting it as well as they have if we turn up and roll over.

“We know we’ve got a job to do and it’ll be a real tough challenge but one that we’re excited about.”

Elsewhere, Doncaster RLFC take on Keighley Cougars while, in the League 1 Shield, Hunslet RLFC face Coventry Bears with coach Gary Thornton saying the entire squad will be given the chance to prove its worth in the competition

Thornton said: “We’ve got 24 players who are fit and we will give everybody an opportunity.

“There’ll be a few changes this week from the last game and a few more next week.

“I’ve said to the players they are all working for contracts for next year and I want everybody to have an opportunity to earn a contract.”