Kurt Gidley’s double aim after Wembley woe

Kurt Gidley says he has moved on from his Wembley heartache and insists a fractured cheekbone will not prevent him from striving to help Warrington clinch top spot in the First Utility Super League.

The 34-year-old Australian playmaker was helped from the field after 58 minutes of Wolves’ 12-10 Challenge Cup final defeat to Hull last month after a second clash of heads in as many minutes.

Gidley failed to return and sat out his club’s next match against Catalans Dragons but was back for last week’s Super 8s win over Widnes and will be leading from the front in tonight’s big derby against Wigan at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, where Tony Smith’s men can lift the League Leaders’ Shield for the second time in six years with a game to spare.

“The eye is fine, it all healed up pretty well,” said Gidley. “It was nothing too major, a small fracture to the cheekbone but not enough to rule me out for more than a week.

“There’s no more damage (that can be done) unless you cop the same blunt force to the same area. I broke my cheekbone earlier in the year and only missed a week.

“Those sort of things are more mental than physical once the doctor gives you the all-clear. I’ve had plenty of injuries in the past and I think muscle tears are probably the hardest ones to move on from.”

Warrington were leading 10-0 at Wembley and would have been further in front had Gidley not missed a comparatively easy penalty kick – as well as a touchline conversion – which ultimately proved to be the difference between the teams.

They conceded two converted tries in Gidley’s absence to see their treble hopes dashed but the former Newcastle Knights captain says, rather than dwelling on that disappointment, he is looking forward to helping Wolves pick up the two remaining trophies.

“I’ve done plenty of things that have been memorable in a good way and things in my career that haven’t been so memorable,” said Gidley. “If I was living in the past my whole career, I wouldn’t be where I am.

“It is what it is unfortunately, you can’t change what happened in the Challenge Cup, I’ve moved on and I’m looking forward to this weekend and the league leaders opportunity.”