Landmark moment for Doncaster’s Jamie Thackray and Peter Green

REMARKABLY, not one but two Doncaster players could both reach 400 career appearances this weekend.

Former Great Britain prop Jamie Thackray is in line for the notable achievement ahead of Sunday’s home game against Newcastle Thunder as is veteran forward Peter Green.

It’s a great accomplishment for both players. It shows they’ve looked after themselves during their careers Doncaster head coach, Richard Horne.

Thackray, one of the sport’s most colourful characters, is with his 12th club in a career that started out at Hunslet in 1997 and includes highs such as winning the 2005 Challenge Cup with Hull FC and also spending two seasons with home-town Leeds.

In contrast, Green is just a two-club man, having come out of retirement with Doncaster last month at the age of 35 – three years after initially packing in the sport.

He debuted with them in 2001 and played there until 2009 before going on to play 154 games over five seasons with Sheffield Eagles.

Doncaster head coach Richard Horne, who took over earlier this month following Gary Thornton’s sacking, said: “It’s a great accomplishment for both players.

“It shows they’ve looked after themselves during their careers to be still playing now and racking up that many runs on the board.”

The 34-year-old played alongside Thackray in Hull’s famous Challenge Cup final win in Cardiff and two Tests for Great Britain in the 2005 Tri-Nations.

“He hasn’t changed one bit since I first played with him at Hull,” said Horne.

“He’s still loud, still loves himself and still bigs himself up.

“But he is great to have around and for team morale and he’s playing some good rugby as well.”

On Green, he added: “He does a really good job for us.

“He’s my assistant, too, and we’re working well together.

“We’ve got a good understanding of what we want to do and where we want to go.

“On the field, he’s a workhorse; he does all the little things that a lot of people don’t really see, mopping up the workload that some players don’t like doing.”

Horne, meanwhile, is relishing his new role with the South Yorkshire club.

The former stand-off had been on FC’s coaching staff since retiring at the end of 2014, having amassed more than 400 career appearances himself including 387 for his home-town Hull.

Now, though, he combines that role with his first head coach job and has started putting his plans in place with sixth-placed Doncaster.

They lost 25-20 at Whitehaven on Sunday in his first game in charge but he is looking to get off the mark this weekend.

Horne said: “It’s been great; they’re a good set of boys and we’re making some little changes within what we do.

“Being so far into the season, it’s hard to make big changes but they are adapting really well.

“We had a chance to win at the weekend but probably just a lack of execution at times cost us

“Newcastle will be a real good challenge. They’re sat just above us in the table on points difference so this is a big one for us.”

Fit-again centre Sam Doherty returns to the Doncaster squad against Thunder.